Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal From Trading


3/18/2024 4:15:58 AM

Aquis Stock Exchange: withdrawal from trading
18-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST
The following securities will be withdrawn from trading in the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market with effect from market open today, 18 March 2024:


PanGenomic Health Inc.

Ordinary shares
Symbol: NARA

ISIN: CA69842E2050


