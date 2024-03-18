(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Aquis Stock Exchange

Aquis Stock Exchange: withdrawal from trading

18-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The following securities will be withdrawn from trading in the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market with effect from market open today, 18 March 2024:





PanGenomic Health Inc.

Ordinary shares

Symbol: NARA

ISIN: CA69842E2050





Aquis Stock Exchange

Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA

Tel: 0203 597 6361

Email:

...

Website:







Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

