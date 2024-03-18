EQS-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Alliance

STAIDIUM U.S. and CALUVA Partner to Level the Playing Field in Sports Recruiting

18.03.2024

The CALUVA athlete discovery platform will integrate STAIDIUM's AI-powered streaming technology to showcase up-and-coming athletes from around the world to coaches and scouts. DALLAS, 18 March 2024 – STAIDIUM U.S., a leader in using artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver automated sports streaming, has announced a partnership with CALUVA, a UK-based athlete discovery platform, that aims to level the playing field in sports recruiting.

The partnership calls for STAIDIUM to install its fully-automated, AI-powered cameras in 20 venues across Europe, starting with hockey, basketball, and volleyball arenas in Istanbul, Turkey. These cameras will capture footage of more than 20,000 youth and junior league athletes, many of whom will be looking to showcase their abilities to collegiate and professional coaches and scouts. The content will live primarily in the CALUVA app, which will leverage STAIDIUM technology to deliver comprehensive player profiles with edited highlights and state-of-the-art performance analytics. This will help coaches and scouts more easily discover and assess potential recruits, especially ones from remote locations where in-person scouting is more challenging.

"STAIDIUM's unrivaled reputation as a leader in AI-powered sports streaming beautifully complements CALUVA's mission to revolutionize talent discovery and empower young athletes on a global scale,"

said Ferhat Tözünler, founder of CALUVA Tech Limited. "Together, we have the opportunity to redefine talent discovery and open doors for athletes from diverse backgrounds and remote communities." CALUVA also plans to use STAIDIUM cameras to broadcast live coverage from these venues. Using AI, these cameras will follow the action on each rink or court, capture and stream video in real-time – all without any manual oversight. This will enable subscribers – spanning coaches, scouts, and fans – to follow the action in real time, no matter where in the world they're watching from. "Our AI-powered streaming technology has the potential to democratize sports broadcasting because it doesn't require any manual interaction beyond installation and one-time calibration,"

said Dave Cochran, Managing Director, STAIDIUM. "You can place a STAIDIUM camera almost anywhere and start streaming to a global audience, which has profound implications on recruiting. We're proud to partner with CALUVA to help more athletes around the world showcase their talents, get recruited, and earn life-changing opportunities." The CALUVA app will be available on both iOS and Android, as well as caluvasports , with a formal launch and STAIDIUM-powered content – scheduled for later this year.

About SPORTTOTAL AG/STAIDIUM INC

STAIDIUM U.S. is a subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne (Germany). SPORTTOTAL AG is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with streaming platforms, in the high-margin international project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal through sporttotal , with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with self-developed camera technology, which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on sporttotal . SPORTTOTAL AG's service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC RAVENOL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG operates with its Deutsche Telekom-powered Media house "FORTY10" linear TV channels and successfully broadcasted the FIFA World Cup 2022 for MagentaTV. About CALUVA

CALUVA is an innovative UK-based sports platform with a mission to revolutionize talent discovery and empower athletes worldwide. CALUVA's comprehensive platform serves multiple sports applications, providing aspiring athletes with a unique opportunity to showcase their skills and excel in their athletic careers. Beyond being an exposure platform, CALUVA aims to be the ultimate solution partner for recruiting organizations, professional clubs, coaches, and scouts, streamlining talent evaluation with cutting-edge technology. Dedicated to diversity and inclusivity, we are committed to uncovering hidden talents from all backgrounds, ensuring that no talent goes unnoticed.

