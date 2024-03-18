Original-Research: Multitude SE (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Original-Research: Multitude SE - from NuWays AG
Recommendation: BUY
Company Name: Multitude SE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: BUY
from: 18.03.2024
Target price: 10.00
Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten
Last rating change: Analyst: Frederik Jarchow
Strong Q4 figures // Bullish FY24 guidance confirmed; chg End of last week, Multitude reported a very strong set of Q4 figures and
confirmed its FY24 EBIT guidance of € 67. In detail: Sales came in at € 63, up 9% qoq and 15% yoy, slightly above our
estimates of € 60 (eNuW; restated to reflect directly attributable CAC),
driven by the strong growth of the net loan book (NAR) to € 636m (21% yoy;
including c. € 60m attributable to warehouse lending). Importantly, all
segments contributed significantly to yoy NAR growth. In FY23, Multitude
reached € 231m sales (9% yoy vs eNuW: 228m). EBIT increased by 16% qoq to € 13 (40% yoy), above our estimates of €
12 (eNuW). With 45 on the FY base, the company achieved its FY23
guidance of € 45m. The solid bottom line is due to stable OPEX thanks to
efficiency measures (marketing, personnel) as well as topline growth.
Driven by NAR expansion and higher reference rates, financial costs
increased to c. € 8.5m (vs eNuW: € 6.6), resulting in an EBT of
approximately € 4.1m (vs eNuW: € 6.3m). On the back of this strong set of numbers, management confirmed the FY24
EBIT guidance of € 67 (vs eNuW old: € 51m) expecting further topline
growth and scale effects. In our view, the guidance looks ambitious, but
not out of range given 1) the significantly increased loan book that should
fully materialize within FY24, 2) the strong growth momentum of CapitalBox
as well as the opportunities around the new segment wholesale banking that
already gained traction in FY23. That paired with the ongoing stable
performance of the“cashcow” of the Group (ferratum) and tight cost control
that the company already showed in FY23 give us additional confidence. Mind
you that the company reached its guidance for the 3rd consecutive year in
FY23. As the stock looks still trading at a negative EV and a 3.4x PE ́24, the
growing, highly profitable, resilient and dividend paying company continues
to look undebatably cheap. Multitude remains in our NuWays Alpha List and we reiterate BUY with an
unchanged € 10 PT, based on our residual income model.
