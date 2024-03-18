China's auto exports rise points to economic resilience amid global trade recovery

(MENAFN) China's vehicle exports surged by an impressive 30.5 percent year-on-year during the initial two months of 2024, as reported by the China Association of Vehicle Manufacturers. The data revealed that a total of 822 thousand vehicles were exported during this period, reflecting robust demand for Chinese-made vehicles on the global stage.



Breaking down the figures, passenger vehicle exports experienced particularly strong growth, soaring by 31.5 percent year-on-year to reach 686,000 units. Meanwhile, the export of commercial vehicles also saw a notable uptick, with total exports reaching 136,000 units, marking a substantial increase of 25.9 percent compared to the same period in the previous year. Additionally, China's exports of renewable energy vehicles recorded a commendable growth rate, rising by 7.5 percent year-on-year to reach 182,000 units during the aforementioned period.



This surge in vehicle exports underscores China's resilience in the face of challenging economic conditions, signaling a promising rebound in global trade. The encouraging performance of China's exports during January and February exceeded expectations, surpassing the projections of experts in a Reuters poll. Chinese customs data released earlier in March revealed that exports during the two-month period were 7.1 percent higher than the previous year, outpacing the anticipated growth of 1.9 percent.



The robust growth in vehicle exports not only bolsters China's position as a key player in the global automotive industry but also provides a much-needed boost to the country's economy. The positive momentum in exports serves as a welcome sign for policymakers, particularly amidst concerns over a prolonged slowdown in the manufacturing sector. By demonstrating resilience and strength in its export performance, China's economy appears poised to navigate the challenges ahead with confidence, leveraging its competitiveness in key industries to drive sustainable growth and prosperity.

MENAFN18032024000045015682ID1107988964