80,950MT Of Goods Transported In A Week: ARA

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): As many as 80,950 metric tonnes of goods were transported through Afghan railroads last week.

The Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA) said cargo was transported from March 8 to March 14.

Transit items, exports, commercial commodities, particularly dried fruits and juices were exported during the week.

According to the state-run Bakhtar News Agency, 70,329 metric tonnes of goods were moved through Hiratan, 4,094 metric tonnes via Aqina and 6,527 metric tonnes through Torghandi.

ARA renewed its commitment to creating favourable transportation conditions to facilitate traders.

