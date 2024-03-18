Oxfam Says Israel Deliberately Blocking Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Anti-poverty charity Oxfam accused Israeli entity of intentionally preventing the delivery of aid into Gaza, in violation of international humanitarian law.

The non-governmental organization said in a report that Israel continued to "systematically and deliberately block and undermine any meaningful international humanitarian response" in the Gaza Strip.

Oxfam said that "unjustifiably inefficient" inspection rules were causing aid trucks trying to get into Gaza to be stuck in queues for 20 days on average.

It said that Israeli authorities arbitrarily reject "dual-use" items - civilian goods that also have potential military use such as backup generators and torches.

It recalled that water bags and water testing kits in an Oxfam shipment were rejected with no reason provided, before later being permitted entry.

The group also denounced "attacks on aid workers, humanitarian facilities and aid convoys and "access restrictions" for relief staff, particularly to northern Gaza.

According to the organization, "only 20% of the daily aid" that entered before Oct. 7 entered the Gaza Strip in February.

The Israeli entity controls the flow of aid, which remains utterly insufficient, given the immense needs of the Gaza Strip's population, estimated at 2.4 million people, the vast majority of whom are at risk of famine according to the United Nations.

