Longines Hathab: Al Qadi Guides Happy Tina To Big Tour Win

The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar rider Hamad Nasser Al Qadi won the Big Tour class in the ninth round of the Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour astride Happy Tina at the Qatar Equestrian Federation's Outdoor Arena.

Late on Saturday night, the Qatari rider guided his 12-year-old mare in two flawless routines, clocking times of 39.55 secs and 32.68 secs in the two phases of the feature event of the day to win QR25,000 in prize money.

Andre Sakakini rode Heavens Light H to second place, clocking 40.46 and 33.51 respectively.

Mohammed Khalifa Albaker, astride Lissabon 56, came third after completing the two phases in 40.85 and 33.70 respectively.

Earlier, in the Open Class, Hamad Towaim Al Marri clinched the victory with four-year-old bay stallion Famous, completing the round in 52.24. Dukhan 3, under Marc Bettinger, came second in 54.90, while Hussain Saeed Haidan teamed up with D Saucedo to claim third place with a time of 57.25.

In the Amateur class, Omar Qermane came first after topping the timesheet astride Fly High Felice.

Gabbana M, with Khalid Jassim Al Suwaidi came second while Mariam Abdulkarim Abed, in the saddle of Wadi Rum D D H, sealed third place.