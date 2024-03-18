Thrilling Third Round Of Qatar Drag Race Championship Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As many as 135 racers divided into 15 categories produced enthralling action at the third round of Qatar Racing Club's (QRC) Qatar Drag Race Championship which concluded late last night.

Leaders of the qualifying trials in eight categories managed to continue their journey towards the final races and the titles of the third round. QRC Director Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani crowned the podium winners in each category.

The Super Stock category leader Ahmed Malik reached the final race beating Mike Paradis, who finished second with Nawaf Al Ansari taking third place. The leader of the qualifying trials in the Super Street category, Hassan Yousef, was unable to participate in the dual matches, allowing Mohammed Kafoud to win the title of this round.

The new category this season, the 8-Cylinder Pro category, witnessed racer Rashid Al Juhani clinching the title after his victory in the final match against Ahmed Al Amadi, while0 Abdul Rahman Cafoud secured the first place in the 8-Cylinder Modified category. The 8-Cylinder Stock category final saw a fierce competition between Salman Rajab and Akram Rashidi, with Rajab emerging victorious.

In the 6-Cylinder Modified category, racer Mansour Amin was crowned champion in the round while Hamad Al Mansour also retained his title for the third consecutive round.

The 4-Cylinder Modified category competitions resulted in Waseem Agha securing his third consecutive title this season by defeating Mahmoud Ali Abbas in the final. As for the 4-Cylinder Stock category, the runner-up of the previous round, Armando Austria, clinched the title of this round, with Christian Saramento coming in second place.

In the Light Trucks category, the modified category title went to racer Badr Al Sharshani for the second consecutive round while Mohammed Al Ansari claimed the title of the Stock category.

Earlier in the ET categories competitions for cars and motorcycles, Laith Al Bahou managed to clinch the title of the third round in the cars category with Mansour Amin being crowned champion in the motorcycles category.

As for the Real Street Bike category, Shahid Munir secured the title while Khalid Aldosari reigned supreme in the Stock Bike category. The fourth and final round of the championship will take place on April 18 and 19.