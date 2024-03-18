The Peninsula Celebrates 28Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Diplomats in Qatar have lauded The Peninsula as it celebrates its 28th year of outstanding journalism this year. They highlighted the publication's significant contribution to shaping public discourse and its comprehensive coverage of notable events, such as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. They also stressed The Peninsula's wide coverage in spotlighting flourishing relations between countries.

The Ambassadors also commended this newspaper's commitment to reporting, stressing its reliability as a source of news, particularly during critical events and political and sporting major happenings.

Moreover, they lauded the leadership of Editor-in-chief, Dr. Khalid Mubarak Al-Shafi, as The Peninsula has consistently provided invaluable reporting on local and global affairs, creating informed discourse and promoting understanding under him. The diplomats praised Dr. Al-Shafi's commitment to journalistic integrity and his dedication to upholding the highest standards of reporting making The Peninsula a trusted source of news and analysis in Qatar and beyond.

Ambassador of the United States of America H E Timmy Davis

Congratulating The Peninsula on its 28th anniversary, the Ambassador of the United States of America to Qatar, H E Timmy Davis said:“Accountability of public servants and freedom of the press are paramount US values. As the United States Ambassador to Qatar, it is my duty and honour to engage regularly with journalists and the media, offering the public transparency about the work of the US government here in Doha.”

He added:“From my very first interactions with The Peninsula when I arrived in Qatar in September 2022, I have been impressed by their dedicated journalists. The newspaper consistently covers the US Embassy's activities and visits of US officials to Qatar; this accurate reporting creates opportunities to build understanding and nurture people-to-people relations between our two countries, a core part of our bilateral relationship. For example, The Peninsula's print and video reporting on US engagement at the Doha Forum in December 2023 was outstanding, and I selected The Peninsula as the platform to publish an essay reflecting on my first year in Qatar - a testament to my deep respect for the newspaper's role in the Qatari public opinion landscape.”

“The Peninsula has facilitated their vital journalistic work by building strong professional relationships with our US Embassy team. This starts at the top, with Editor-in-Chief Dr. Khalid bin Mubarak Al-Shafi, who graciously hosted me in his newsroom last year. I'm also proud to report my public affairs section successfully nominated The Peninsula journalist Fathima Fazeena Saleem for the prestigious Foreign Press Center reporting tour in the United States – she is currently on a ten-day trip to Nevada and Ohio to learn more about US democracy and will bring this insight to The Peninsula's coverage of the 2024 US elections.

“I look forward to seeing our cooperation with The Peninsula expand in the years to come, and its coverage continues to grow and meet new challenges in the media landscape, including in the digital space.”

Ambassador of Turkiye H E Dr. Mustafa Göksu

Ambassador of Turkiye to Qatar, H E Dr. Mustafa Göksu in his message said:“I believe that the most significant achievement of The Peninsula for the past 28 years is its ability to adapt the pace of Qatar's transformation in the last couple of decades, which made it prominent address for those who are interested in news, entertainment, business, sports, and all aspects of life in Qatar.”

“I am confident to state that The Peninsula has always been supportive of friendly relations between Türkiye and Qatar. Especially, the disseminating of reliable and comprehensive information and coverage from both in Türkiye and Qatar is key to nurturing the diplomatic relations between two countries.” The Ambassador lauded the leadership of Editor-in-Chief Dr. Khalid Al-Shafi in transforming the newspaper into a modern-day news publication.

Ambassador of Italy H E Paolo Toschi

Ambassador of Italy to Qatar, H E Paolo Toschi, said:“The Peninsula is one of the most established and recognised media in Qatar, reporting on local as well global trends and news. This anniversary is an achievement of which all the team working at The Peninsula should be proud.”

“Since my arrival in Doha, I noticed The Peninsula's central role in informing the public on how relations between Italy and Qatar strengthened over the years. Thank you for your coverage! Qatar has a wide network of media, spanning from newspapers to TV, internet, and social media. In such a context, it's not easy to be recognised. Good job for creating a recognisable and authoritative brand for The Peninsula.”

Ambassador of Portugal H E Paulo Neves Pocinho

Ambassador of Portugal to Qatar, H E Paulo Neves Pocinho also congratulated The Peninsula for the 28th year of its creation.

“I'm a very enthusiastic reader of the newspaper and I would like to say that I always find very accurate information and very professional reporting, updating the reader on the most important domestic and international issues of the moment. To all The Peninsula staff, Editor-in-Chief and collaborators, I express my support and believe that you will keep up the fantastic work you have been doing. Never has the journalistic work been more important than in our contemporary world, crucial to inform the public in general and to feed the decision makers with the right information at the right time.”

Ambassador of India H E Vipul

Praising the dynamic performance of The Peninsula, Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul, said:“I congratulate The Peninsula newspaper on its 28th anniversary. Over these years the newspaper has grown in both content and presentation and has become indispensable for diplomatic missions in Doha. It has covered all the major developments in Qatar and internationally over these years.”

“It has been a pleasure for me to visit and interact with the leadership and journalists of The Peninsula during my tenure. Its news reports covering a wide spectrum of issues and in-depth analysis are unique and well appreciated. The electronic version of the newspaper and its social media presence are also benefitting its readers. I am sure that these will continue to grow in the years to come. As the Indian Ambassador in Doha, I thank the newspaper for its coverage of events and activities of the large Indian community in Qatar. We look forward to our continued cooperation in the future.”

Ambassador of Australia H E Shane Flanagan

Ambassador of Australia to Qatar, H E Shane Flanagan, said:“I'd like to congratulate the proprietor and staff of The Peninsula on this anniversary. Times have changed significantly since its first edition in 1996. Qatar and the broader Middle East region have faced many challenges, while Qatar has also achieved extraordinary successes, including through its superb hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Peninsula has remained a reliable source of reporting through all of these events, and like the State of Qatar, it has continued to evolve and thrive. I wish it every success for coming years as well.”

Ambassador of Ukraine H E Andrii Kuzmenko

Ambassador of Ukraine to Qatar, H E Andrii Kuzmenko, said:“The Peninsula has been instrumental in disseminating accurate and timely information about Ukraine to its readership. By providing comprehensive coverage of diplomatic events and bilateral meetings, the newspaper has helped to raise awareness and understanding of Ukraine's perspectives in Qatar.”

“Certainly, The Peninsula newspaper has played a crucial role in spreading the truth about Russia's war on Ukraine by publishing op-eds from ambassadors and providing comprehensive coverage of events in Ukraine. By publishing op-eds, The Peninsula has allowed us to communicate directly with the people of Qatar, highlighting the realities of the war, its humanitarian impact, and the need for solidarity and support.”

Ambassador of Nepal H E Dr. Naresh Bikram Dhakal

Ambassador of Nepal to Qatar H E Dr. Naresh Bikram Dhakal, said:“It gives me immense pleasure to learn that The Peninsula, one of the leading and popular English Dailies in Qatar, recently celebrated its 28th Anniversary. Its first issue was launched in 1996. The Peninsula has been serving the nation and people ever since.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the entire team of The Peninsula for tremendous success in becoming the authentic voice of Qatar. Without painstaking effort and dedication, such outstanding level of accomplishment would not have been achieved. It has become a window through which Qatar can be seen and understood crystal clear.”

Ambassador of Ecuador H E Pascual del Cioppo

Ambassador of Ecuador to Qatar, H E Pascual del Cioppo, said:“From the first week I arrived as Ambassador to Qatar, one of the first acts was to take out a subscription to The Peninsula newspaper. The Peninsula is a newspaper that I read every morning, and I see in it excellent coverage with easy handling of the issues, therefore, over the years the newspaper has been winning the hearts of Qataris and especially of foreigners residing in Doha.

He added:“In my case, The Peninsula is part of all my mornings. Congratulations to Dr. Khalid Al-Shafi, because he was also the first Editor of a media outlet that I visited upon my arrival in Doha, I was very well received by his kindness and charm. I am sure that The Peninsula will long be one of the main media outlets in Qatar.”

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Qatar H E Md. Nazrul Islam

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Qatar H E Md. Nazrul Islam, said: "I must appreciate the fact that introducing and maintaining an English newspaper in a mostly non-English environment is itself a huge achievement. The Peninsula has been quenching the thirst of the readers every morning and this prolonged success has created a very strong confidence. And doing it without fail for the 28 years is an accomplishment to emulate for anyone."

"For any foreign diplomat in Qatar with non-Arabic background, any local English newspaper becomes his eyes and ears. The Peninsula served the same purpose. Diplomats first need to know the current developments so that they can understand and analyse these and report to their headquarters accordingly. This is the pre-requisite for facilitating diplomatic understanding and exchanges which in turn helps to strengthen the bilateral relations between Qatar and any other foreign country. So, it can be fittingly said that The Peninsula enabled the diplomats to understand Qatar and its policies and compulsions for better development of diplomatic relations between Qatar and other countries."

To be continued...