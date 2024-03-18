Delhi Jal Board Case: Arvind Kejriwal Skips ED Summon, AAP Says, 'When There Is Bail From Court...'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Delhi Chief M and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on 18 March skipped the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board. The party said,“When there is bail from the court, why is ED sending summons again and again? ED summons are illegal,” as reported by news agency ANI. He was issued summons by ED under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the Delhi Jal Board case Read: All about Delhi Jal Board case in which ED has summoned Arvind Kejriwal, AtishiComing back to the Jal Board case, on Sunday, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi had said that the ED has summoned Kejriwal to join some investigation related to the case. Calling it a fake case, during a press conference, Atishi said,“Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal received another summon yesterday evening by the ED...They have asked him to join some investigation related to Delhi Jal Board...We are unaware of the case registered by the ED in this matter...Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned in this fake case.\"Speaking on ED summons to Kejriwal over Jal Board scam, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj told ANI, \"Central govt feels that if Arvind Kejriwal goes out of Delhi and holds rally and meeting for INDIA alliance, hindrances for BJP will increase. So, they want to put him behind bars somehow. He got bail in excise policy issue so they found a new one. They (BJP) have all the agencies with them, they can find out any issues and summon anyone they want.\"The Delhi CM was granted bail by ACMM Divya Malhotra on a bail bond of ₹15,000 and a surety of ₹1 lakh. On Friday, the Rouse Avenue Court reversed a decision regarding the stay of summons served to Kejriwal concerning complaints lodged by the ED, in the ongoing Delhi excise policy case, ED issued a ninth summons to Delhi CM and have been asked to appear before the federal agency on March 21. So far, the Delhi CM has skipped eight summons issued by the ED in connection with the excise policy case and maintained that ED summons to him were \"illegal\". The AAP has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of stamping out opposition parties and toppling governments excise policy was aimed at revitalizing the city's flagging liquor business and replacing a sales-volume-based regime with a license fee for traders. It promised swankier stores and a better buying experience. The policy introduced discounts and offers on the purchase of liquor for the first time in Delhi.(With inputs from ANI, PTI)
