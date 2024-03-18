K Kavitha Moves SC Against Arrest By ED In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "BRS leader K Kavitha has moved Supreme Court challenging her arrest by Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in Delhi liquor policy money laundering case.

Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was arrested from Hyderabad and brought to Delhi on March 15.

In her plea before the apex court, Kavitha has called her arrest 'illegal,' according to the sources.

The ED had claimed K Kavitha was linked to a \"South Group\" lobby of liquor traders who were trying to play a larger role under the now scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that one of the accused in the case, Vijay Nair, received kickbacks to the tune of at least ₹100 crore from the \"South Group\" (allegedly controlled by Sarath Reddy, Kavitha and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) on behalf of leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).Also Read : BRS MLC K Kavitha arrested in Delhi liquor policy case: What are charges against her?Kavitha was on Saturday sent to the ED custody till March 23. The arrest came weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2024. On Saturday, the day of Kavitha's arrest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also in a suburb in Hyderabad, where he held a

roadshow Supreme Court had granted the BRS leader immunity from interrogation till Wednesday and heard her petition against the agency's summons in the case on Friday. The next hearing in the cae will be on March 19.



