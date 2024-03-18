SSC GD 2024 Answer Key: Staff Selection Commission To Release Answer Key Soon How To Check, Other Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "SSC GD 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release tentative answer keys of the Constable GD exam soon SSC GD exam was held in computer-based examination (CBE) mode from February 14 to March 7. The first stage of the online recruitment test for Constable vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles and SSF was held for 26,146 vacancies read: CUET UG 2024: No change in exam schedule in view of Lok Sabha elections, says UGC chiefThe Staff Selection Commission will upload SSC GD answer keys at the official website, gov. Once released, candidates can check the answer keys inside the 'Answer Key' tab.

Also read: CUET PG 2024: Carry THESE last-minute things to your exam center. Details hereHere is the list of vacancies with specific posts:BSF: 6,174CISF: 11,025AR: 1,490SSF: 296CRPF: 3,337SSB: 635ITBP: 3,189What's next for shortlisted candidates?After clearing the first phase of the selection process, selected candidates will appear for Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification rounds read: CBSE Class 12th Economics exam today; From question paper pattern, instructions to time; All you need to knowSteps to download tentative keys once it is publishedStep 1: Visit the SSC's official website at in 2: Click on the answer key page 3: Next open the Constable GD answer key download link 4: Enter your login details, if required 5: Check the answer key and save hard copy for future reference informed that it will not prepare any waiting list/reserve list after the declaration of final result. Hence, the list published along with results will be final read: CBSE Results 2024: Class 10 results expected to be out on THIS date. Check all details hereThere is negative marking in the SSC GD exam that is for each incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. They should also note that the score they arrive at after deducting the negative marking will not be equal to

It is important to note that the score announced by the commission will not be the same as the one deduced from the answer key while considering marking scheme. The commission will further normalise this score read: NEET UG 2024: Correction window opens today; Here's how to update application formThe SSC noted,“Representations received through any other mode e.g. letter, application, email, etc. will not be entertained. Representations regarding the Answer Keys will be scrutinized before finalizing the Answer Keys and the decision of the Commission in this regard will be final.”



