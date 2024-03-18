Electoral Bond Case: SC Orders SBI To Disclose All Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court on Monday directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to disclose all details related to electoral bonds, including the date of purchase and redemption, the name of the purchaser and recipient, denomination, and alphanumeric numbers and serial bonds court also ordered chairman of SBI Dinesh Kumar Khara, to file an affidavit by 5 pm on Thursday, indicating that all details in its custody have been disclosed and that no details have been withheld.\"There is no doubt that SBI is required to furnish all available details. This classification includes the alphanumeric number and serial number, if any, of the purchased bonds,\" Chief Justice DY Chandrachudsaid,“To prevent future controversies, the bank's chairperson should file an affidavit by 5 PM on Thursday, confirming the disclosure of all details in its custody and the absence of withheld information.”The apex court also dismissed a petition filed by the 'Citizens Rights Trust,' seeking to pre-date the disclosure of bond details from 1 March, 2018, to April 11, 2019, affirming that no pre-dating is necessary. The Supreme Court presently directed only the State Bank of India to disclose information from April 12, 2019, to Feb 15, 2024. The plea claimed that a total of 9,159 bonds worth ₹4,000 crores were sold during this period court also refused to hear pleas by industry bodies like Ficci and Assocham to defer the disclosure of bond numbers, arguing that information cannot be requested to be disclosed when anonymity is guaranteed the hearing, solicitor general Tushar Mehta sought the court to issue a notice regarding the misinformation spread on social media, which is contrary to the judgment of the court in the electoral bond case. He also noted that the judgment of the court has been misrepresented in the press and on social media by the petitioners, and there appears to be a witch hunt and hidden agenda behind it. According to the Solicitor General, the petitioners have been giving press interviews deliberately, causing embarrassment response, the court stated that it is prepared for social media commentary and that when it passes any judgment, it becomes public property. \"As an institution, our shoulders are broad enough to deal with social media commentary. Our intent was disclosure... We are governed by a rule of law,\" said the chief justice the last hearing, the Supreme Court ordered the Election Commission to return sealed covers containing information on electoral bonds to the ECI. The court directed the judicial registrar to digitize the data from the sealed covers by 5pm on Saturday and return the original sealed cover to the ECI along with the digitized copy. Following these orders, the ECI made the electoral bonds data public as per the court's directives apex court on 11 February directed SBI to share the required information by the close of business hours on 12 March. Additionally, the top court ordered the ECI to publish the details of the bonds, previously submitted in a sealed cover to the court, on its website by 15 March these orders, the SBI submitted the details of electoral bonds to the EC on 12 March. Consequently, yesterday, the EC made the electoral bonds data public as per the court's directives to the published list, top donors to political parties include major corporates such as Grasim Industries, Megha Engineering, and Piramal Enterprises. The list also includes Apollo Tyres, Lakshmi Mittal, Edelweiss, PVR, Keventer, Sula Wine, Welspun, and Sun Pharma.

Future Gaming and Hotel Services, currently under scrutiny by the Enforcement Directorate, emerged as a significant buyer of electoral bonds worth over ₹1,350 crore political parties, including the BJP, Congress, AIADMK, Shiv Sena, TDP, and others, redeemed electoral bonds. The BJP received the highest contributions through electoral bonds, amounting to ₹6,566 crore, followed by the Congress with ₹1,123 crore, and Trinamool Congress with ₹1,092 crore unanimous judgment by the constitution bench on 15 February marked the end of the controversial electoral bonds scheme. The court had directed SBI to provide details of bond buyers, purchase dates, and donation amounts to the ECI by 6 March and asked the EC to publish this information on its website by 13 March, SBI filed a plea for an extension until 30 June, citing the utilization of 22,217 electoral bonds for donations to various political parties between 12 April 2019 and 15 February 2024 7 March, the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) filed pleas seeking to initiate contempt proceedings against SBI and its chairman for not complying with the court's deadline of 6 March to disclose the electoral bond details in the 2017 Union budget, the electoral bonds scheme allowed citizens and companies to anonymously donate any amount to political parties. While the government argued that donors' anonymity was meant to prevent retribution, critics said it violated citizens' right to know how political parties were being funded.

