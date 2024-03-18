Pakistani Military Air Strikes Kills 8, All Women And Children, In Afghan Border Regions

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Pakistan carried out two air strikes in the border regions of Afghanistan, killing eight people, all women and children, the Taliban government's spokesman said as per media reports per the report, border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have risen since the Taliban government seized power in 2021, with Islamabad claiming militant groups are carrying out regular attacks from the neighbouring country.(With inputs from agencies)

MENAFN18032024007365015876ID1107988931