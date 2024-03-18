Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Skip ED Summons Over Jal Board Investigation, Says AAP

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will on Monday (MArch 18) not attend the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons issued concerning a money laundering investigation associated with alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), as confirmed by the party.

The summons, served under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), directed the Chief Minister to appear before ED officials for questioning today, following its issuance on Saturday.

A spokesperson from the AAP questioned the persistence of the ED in summoning Kejriwal, especially after the Rouse Avenue Court had granted him bail in connection with previous summonses issued by the agency.

The investigation into the DJB case involves allegations that funds acquired through corruption in a contract sanctioned by the Delhi government were purportedly funneled as election funds to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

In February, the ED conducted raids at the residences of individuals associated with Kejriwal, including his personal assistant, a Rajya Sabha MP from AAP, and a former DJB member, among others, as part of its ongoing probe.

The ED's case stems from a CBI FIR that alleges irregularities in a DJB contract awarded to NKG Infrastructure Ltd. for Rs 38 crore, despite the company supposedly failing to meet the technical eligibility criteria.

Individuals linked to the contract have been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, which alleges kickbacks in the contract awarding process, with the funds allegedly diverted for illicit purposes, including AAP's election funds.