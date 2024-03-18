Bengaluru: Fire Accident Destroys Goods Worth Rs 18 Crore At Warehouse Near Byrathi, No Injuries Reported

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A devastating fire broke out early this morning at a warehouse near Byrathi, causing extensive damage to Gayatri Associate's storage facility. The incident, suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit, destroyed goods worth over 18 crore. Thankfully, no casualties were reported in the blaze.

The warehouse, situated close to Byrathi under the jurisdiction of Kothanur Police Station, served as a hub for storing materials destined for shipment to various prominent supermarkets, including D Mart. The fire erupted around 4 a.m. and quickly engulfed the premises, posing a significant challenge to containment efforts. Over 200 people were employed at the warehouse, which was already ablaze when they arrived for work in the morning.

Authorities swiftly responded to the emergency, with Kothanur police promptly arriving to assess the situation. Additionally, eight fire brigade vehicles rushed to combat the inferno and prevent its spread to nearby areas, including Dodda Gubbi near Byrathi. The fire brigade is still camped in the warehouse, struggling to put out the fire that has been raging since 4:30 am. Despite their efforts, the fire is still not under control, and the entire warehouse has been engulfed in flames. This warehouse, which began 15 years ago, used to supply rations to software companies and belongs to Santhosh's Gayatri Associate.

The fire brigade in Bengaluru faces additional challenges due to water shortages. Firefighters are scrambling to find solutions without enough water, such as using swimming pools and adjusting water levels in neighbouring lakes. At one point, operations were halted due to the lack of water, but now efforts are being made to bring water from the swimming pool and resume operations.