Kerala: Petrol Pump Owners Refuse To Give Fuel For Police Vehicles; Here's Why

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The police are facing challenges in accessing petrol due to a financial crisis. This situation escalated when private pump owners announced their decision to stop supplying fuel to police vehicles owing to outstanding arrears totaling Rs 28 crores. The situation has become critical at the police pump in Thiruvananthapuram SAP, with only one week's worth of fuel remaining. This crisis is particularly concerning as vehicles need to operate at a heightened pace during the elections.

The financial crisis affecting the state has persisted for an extended period, now impacting the police force as well. Even towards the end of the previous financial year, police vehicles faced challenges in refueling. Station officials had to resort to using their funds to pump fuel. Due to financial constraints, the police are unable to travel to other states even for investigative purposes. Many officials are left with significant personal expenses, having to spend thousands and even lakhs from their own pockets while apprehending suspects.

The current situation demands that policemen exercise even greater caution during the elections. With the upcoming visits of the Prime Minister, Union Ministers, Chief Minister, and other ministers for campaign purposes, there is a lot of need for police vehicles in the state.



Petrol pump owners have announced that they will cease supplying fuel to government vehicles, including police vehicles, starting from April 1. In Thiruvananthapuram, police vehicles rely on refueling from the police pump at the SAP camp. However, the situation is compounded by outstanding dues to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), with the IOC indicating that the next fuel delivery will only occur upon payment of the outstanding amount.

