Gurdas Maan Visits Sidhu Moosewala’S House To Bless Baby Boy, Here's What He Said

Legendary musician Gurdas Maan recently paid a visit to Sidhu Moosewala's family following the birth of a newborn boy on Sunday, nearly two years after their son's death. During his visit, the legendary singer spoke with the media, describing it as an important day filled with enormous satisfaction. He also conveyed his best wishes to the parents and the newborn baby.

He said,“Today is a significant day filled with joy. The family is overjoyed. Sidhu Moosewala's parents have found solace in this child to carry on. I pray to God that the parents and the child always remain healthy. Sidhu's fans are also very happy today.”

On Sunday, March 17, Sidhu Moosewala's father turned to social media to officially announce their child's arrival. In the shot, he is carrying the infant in his arms, with a portrait of the late singer in the backdrop. A cake has also been set in front of the table.