Siddhant Chaturvedi Attends Sweta Bachchan's 50Th Birthday Celebration; Fuels Dating Rumours With Navya Nanda

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, often linked romantically with Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, continues to fuel speculation as the two are frequently seen together in public. While they keep a low profile, their subtle social media interactions and public appearances hint at a possible romance.

Recently, Siddhant was spotted leaving Navya's mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda's, 50th birthday celebration. Despite no social media posts from the family, Siddhant's presence at the event only adds to the speculation surrounding their rumored relationship.

The rumors of Siddhant and Navya's romance began when they started engaging in friendly banter on social media. However, neither has officially confirmed or denied their relationship status.

In a recent conversation with entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath, Navya discussed her future plans, including marriage and having children. She expressed her intention to get married and have kids but acknowledged the privilege she has had in her life. Navya reflected on her journey as an entrepreneur, highlighting the opportunities she's had compared to many other young girls in India.