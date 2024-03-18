Lok Sabha Election 2024: CP(M) Leaders Detained In Karnataka's Kalaburagi For Raising 'Go Back Modi' Slogans

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) At a recent protest near Jagat Circle, Kalaburgi, leaders and workers of the CPI(M) party were arrested by the police for staging a 'Modi Go Back' movement. Among those detained were CPI(M) district secretary K. Neela and several other prominent leaders including Sharanbasappa Mamashetty, Bhimashetti Yampalli, Sudham Dhanni, Panduranga Mavinakara, Lavitra Vastrad, Prakash Jane, Siddarama Harawala, and Sujatha.

The protest allegedly aimed to draw attention to various grievances concerning the policies of the Prime Minister, demanding urgent action on several fronts. Key demands included fulfilling promises made to farmers and workers, releasing arrears for wage labourers under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, and establishing a minimum support price (MSP) for togari growers in the region.

Furthermore, protesters called for the immediate release of drought relief funds and the settlement of arrears owed to workers under the Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. They also urged for the cancellation of KYC requirements.

Accusations were levelled against the Prime Minister, alleging failure to address issues such as delayed Manrega wage payments, inadequate drought relief, non-payment of state tax revenues, absence of MSP support for farmers' crops, and the implementation of the CAA Act. The Prime Minister's visit to Kalaburagi was criticised, with protesters accusing him of attempting to mislead the public ahead of elections.

Additionally, concerns were raised regarding the alleged misuse of SBI bank for electoral bonds, with claims that public funds were being diverted for political purposes. The protesters highlighted the plight of agricultural labourers, poor farmers, and the middle class, who they argued are heavily reliant on job security.

In Karnataka and Hyderabad, where over 64% of the population depends on agriculture-related activities, grievances were aired over the central government's retention of more than Rs. 1200 crores in unpaid wages. This was deemed as a significant betrayal of the trust placed by the impoverished populace.