Apple To Change Name Of Apple ID This Year, Announcement Likely At WWDC 2024: Report

Therefore, to access other services like iCloud and the App Store, Apple customers will need to refer to their personal Apple Account, much like Android users do with Google Account. Apple has scheduled a system-wide rebranding to "Apple Account" for 2024, according to MacRumors.

In his latest newsletter, Mark Gurman suggests that Apple's plan to rebrand Apple ID to Apple Account is expected for later in 2024, coinciding with major software updates like iOS 18 and watchOS 11.

To give developers time to make necessary changes to their apps before the autumn release, Apple may announce this change during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

Remarkably, money deposited to an Apple ID is already referred to by Apple as "Apple Account balance". The report recommends moving toward a full rebranding. The inclusion of an internal "Apple Account" team in Gurman's report fortifies the rebranding strategy even further.

While the reason for the switch remains unclear, "Apple Account" offers a more straightforward and descriptive name compared to "Apple ID."

For users, the familiar "Apple ID" that has been in use for more than 20 years will be phased out. The new moniker, though, most likely tries to more accurately convey the functionality and extensive variety of services that the account offers.

All eyes are on Apple for the next iOS 18 operating system upgrade, as we speak about the WWDC and upcoming changes.

According to Mark Gurman, this could mark one of the most significant iPhone OS updates in Apple's history. He reveals that iOS 18 is expected to introduce a plethora of new features, including an AI makeover.

Gurman further states that the usefulness of the iPhone will be improved by this extensive suite of AI functions and services. iOS 18 may concentrate on more than just adding AI capabilities to already-existing apps, in contrast to rivals like Samsung that provide stand-alone AI features. This might improve user experiences across the board. Furthermore, generative AI-powered updates to third-party applications like Mail and Notes may include functions like automated translation and summarization, increasing productivity and ease.