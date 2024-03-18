Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: 7 Controversies Of Youtuber

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Noida Police arrested Elvish Yadav on Sunday (March 17) for their inquiry into the suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug at a party. Here are top 5 controversies of YouTuber Elvish Yadav



Noida Police arrested Gurugram YouTuber and singer Elvish Yadav on Sunday for allegedly using snake venom at a rave party. Famous for winning Salman Khan's Big Boss OTT 2 in 2023.

The YouTuber has always been in the headlines for his controversial actions and statements, here are the top 5 controversies of Elvish Yadav over the years

Elvish Yadav and YouTuber Abhishek Malhan (Fukran Insaan) became enemies after Bigg Boss OTT 2. Both accused one other of spreading bad press.



Elvish and Manisha spent time together after BB OTT 2. In one pap film, Elvish was even seen picking up Manisha from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, fueling romance rumours.

People have noticed a shift as Elvish and Manisha have unfollowed each other on social media.



Elvish was accused of mistreating a journalist and snatching his microphone when questioned about his visit to the Vaishno Devi temple.

Elvish abused Raghav, a YouTuber's friend, when he declined a journalist's request for a photo and grabbed his shoulder.

YouTuber Maxtern accused Elvish Yadav of assault and attempted murder. Social media footage of Elvish Yadav punching Maxtern went viral, leading calls for his imprisonment.

Maxtern filed a FIR but abandoned it once the two agreed and announced it on social media.

Elvish was charged with Wildlife Act crimes after obtaining snake venom for rave parties. Elvish ran into trouble last month because his party's samples included snake venom.

After an FSL study revealed the presence of Cobra Krait venom in the sample, UP Police apprehended the YouTuber.

The FSL investigation verified the presence of snake venom from the Cobra Krait species. He was summoned and questioned and has now been placed in court detention for 14 days.