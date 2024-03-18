Fed to maintain interest rates amidst rising US inflation

(MENAFN) The Federal Reserve's rate-setting committee is scheduled to convene this week, prompting anticipation and analysis from market observers. At the start of the year, the futures market indicated a strong likelihood, nearly 90 percent, of a 25-basis point rate cut at this meeting. However, the probability of such a move has now dwindled to near zero.



In recent months, the Federal Reserve has been signaling a more cautious approach than what had been anticipated by the market, pushing back against expectations of significant rate cuts early in the year. This shift in messaging appears to have resonated with investors, as evidenced by the declining probability of a rate cut in the near term. The drop in expectations over the past week is attributed to disappointing inflation figures and a robust US labor market.



While both consumer and producer inflation for February slightly exceeded expectations, the readings did not raise significant concerns. However, recent inflation data suggests that the rapid pace of disinflation witnessed last year may be moderating. Additionally, an unexpected increase in producer inflation in February serves as a cautionary signal.



The Federal Reserve closely monitors inflation indicators, and the rise observed in January aligns with the central bank's objective of achieving a long-term inflation target of 2 percent.



Despite signs of a slowing economy in the US, indicators do not suggest an imminent recession. The manufacturing sector faces challenges, although there are pockets of growth in the services sector. Business investment has decelerated, mirroring a slowdown in retail sales as consumers exercise caution with discretionary spending. These economic dynamics suggest a more nuanced assessment of the economic landscape, with the Federal Reserve likely to consider a variety of factors in their decision-making process.

