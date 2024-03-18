Iran's passenger car production surpasses 1.13M units annually

(MENAFN) An industry official reported that Iran has achieved significant growth in the production of passenger cars, reaching over 1.13 million units in the current calendar year ending on March 19. This figure reflects a six percent increase compared to the previous year. Mehrdad Khosravi, the director of the Automotive Industries Office at the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade, highlighted that the production of pickup trucks has also experienced a notable surge, showing a 32 percent increase to reach 166,000 vehicles.



Furthermore, the production of commercial vehicles, including vans, minibuses, buses, trucks, and trailers, has surpassed 40,000 units this year, marking a two percent rise compared to the previous year. Khosravi emphasized that the private sector has contributed significantly to the automotive industry, accounting for 23 percent of the total production, which amounts to approximately 307,000 vehicles.



In addition to passenger cars and commercial vehicles, the production of motorcycles has shown remarkable growth this year, exceeding 600,000 units, representing a 28 percent increase compared to the previous year.



Providing insights into the production trends within the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2023, to February 20, 2024), Khosravi highlighted that Iranian automakers produced approximately 1.230 million vehicles during this period. Of this total, about 1.040 million units were passenger cars, while 152,000 trucks were also manufactured, reflecting a significant 34 percent growth compared to the same period last year.



Moreover, the production of heavy vehicles witnessed a notable increase of 10 percent during the mentioned 11-month period, reaching a total of 34,000 units. These production figures underscore the steady growth and development within Iran's automotive industry, indicating positive trends and promising prospects for the sector's continued expansion.

