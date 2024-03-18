TEDPIX surges by 11,992 points on Sunday’s session closing

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE)'s main index, TEDPIX, surged by 11,992 points to reach 2,160,486. This notable increase occurred on the second day of the Iranian calendar week.



The TSE stands as the foremost among Iran's four stock exchanges, with the others being the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and the Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), which operates as the country's over-the-counter market.



Majid Eshqi, the Head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), has highlighted that the organization's current priority lies in attracting capital to bolster the country’s private sector.



“Our approach in the capital market is to create the basis for the active presence of the private sector in the market to attract the financing they need to achieve their economic goals,” Eshqi said.



As per the official, maintaining ongoing communication between the private sector and the capital market holds the potential to catalyze a transformation in the country’s economy.



Addressing the operations of the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), the Head of the Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) remarked: “Our policy in the Iran Mercantile Exchange is also not just creating competition but we seek to provide suitable solutions for the development of activists in this important field in the country.”

