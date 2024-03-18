Lewandowski shines as Barcelona secures 3-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in La Liga

(MENAFN) In a La Liga week 29 match on Sunday, Barcelona's striker Robert Lewandowski delivered an impressive performance, contributing a goal and two assists to his team's commanding 3-0 victory over Atletico Madrid. The match, held at the Civitas Metropolitano, saw Joao Felix initiate the scoring for Barcelona in the 38th minute. Shortly after the halftime break, Lewandowski extended Barcelona's lead with a goal in the 47th minute, showcasing his clinical finishing prowess. Fermin Lopez further solidified Barcelona's dominance by adding a third goal in the 65th minute.



The intensity of the match was heightened in stoppage time when Atletico Madrid was reduced to 10 players following Nahuel Molina's expulsion. The Argentine defender received a straight red card for a reckless tackle on Vitor Roque, leaving his team at a numerical disadvantage for the remainder of the game.



With this victory, Barcelona secured three crucial points, bringing their total to 64 points in the La Liga standings. However, they remain eight points behind the league leaders, Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid finds themselves in fifth place with 55 points, facing the challenge of regaining momentum in their pursuit of higher positions in the league table.

