Vietnam confronts billions of crop losses due to increasing salt water levels

(MENAFN) Vietnam's Ministry of Environment has issued a stark warning regarding the escalating threat posed by rising saltwater levels, projecting potential annual crop losses of approximately USD3 billion for the nation. The dire prognosis, outlined in a study conducted by a scientific institute specializing in water resources affiliated with the Ministry, underscores the profound impact of environmental challenges on agricultural productivity.



The focal point of concern lies within the Mekong Delta region, affectionately referred to as the “Rice Bowl of Vietnam” for its pivotal role in sustaining food security for tens of millions of people. The study, published by the VN Express news website, elucidates how saltwater intrusion, exacerbated by a constellation of factors including sea level rise, drought, tidal fluctuations, and dwindling freshwater supplies upstream, imperils the region's agricultural output.



The projected losses, estimated at USD2.94 billion, loom large over the agricultural landscape, with Ca Mau Province emerging as a particularly vulnerable hotspot. Situated in the southernmost reaches of the country, the province faces the specter of staggering losses totaling approximately USD665 million, underscoring the acute severity of the crisis.



According to the study's findings, the ramifications extend beyond traditional crops, with fruit trees and the fishing sector also bearing the brunt of the environmental upheaval. With the current trajectory, the study predicts that 29 percent of fruit trees and 14 percent of rice crops could succumb to the adverse effects of saltwater intrusion, exacerbating the already precarious situation. Furthermore, the fishing industry is forecasted to experience a precipitous decline of 30 percent, translating to substantial economic losses amounting to USD840 million.



In the face of these daunting challenges, Vietnam finds itself at a critical juncture, grappling with the imperative to devise robust strategies to mitigate the impacts of saltwater intrusion and safeguard the nation's agricultural livelihoods. The urgency of the situation underscores the pressing need for coordinated action at both the regional and national levels to bolster resilience and ensure the sustainability of Vietnam's agricultural sector in the face of evolving environmental threats.

