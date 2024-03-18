Israeli forces attack Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) According to a statement released by the Palestinian Health Ministry early Monday, Israeli forces are currently launching an assault on Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, employing tanks and heavy gunfire in what is deemed a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.



The ministry reported that the hospital has been encircled by the Israeli army, with explosions audible in the vicinity, alongside intense clashes between Israeli and Palestinian forces.



The statement from the Health Ministry issued a grave warning, asserting that the objective of this attack appears to be the deliberate destabilization of the health system in the northern Gaza Strip. It stressed that Israeli forces bear full responsibility for the safety and well-being of the medical staff, patients, and displaced individuals within the hospital premises.



"The Israeli army raiding the hospital with tanks, drones and guns and opening fire inside is a war crime that confirms Israel's intention to eliminate the health sector and destroy hospitals,” the Palestinian government in Gaza, as conveyed through Telegram, stated.



Additionally, it highlighted that the current situation endangered the lives of numerous individuals in the hospital and contributed to the already troubling track record of the Israeli army, which "still commits various crimes and massacres."



"We condemn in the strongest terms the army's raid on the medical complex and consider it a clear war crime, a violation of international law, a violation of international agreements and a crime against humanity," it further mentioned.

