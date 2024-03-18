Netherlands holds commemorative event for Palestinian children victims of Gaza attacks

(MENAFN) In the Netherlands, a commemorative event was held on Sunday to honor Palestinian children who lost their lives in Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip. The Olive Tree Planting Foundation arranged for approximately 14,000 pairs of children's shoes to be displayed in Vredenburg Square in the city of Utrecht, symbolizing the tragic toll of the conflict.



Each pair of shoes added to the display every 10 minutes served as a poignant reminder of the alarming frequency at which children are victims of violence in the region.



Recent reports from the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have highlighted the dire situation faced by children in the northern Gaza Strip, where the number of children under the age of two suffering from acute malnutrition has doubled within a month.



The Israeli military offensive on Gaza, initiated following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7, 2023 with over 31,600 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, killed in the enclave since then. Additionally, nearly 73,700 individuals have been injured amid widespread destruction and shortages of basic necessities.



The Israeli war has forced 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis caused by a blockade that severely limits access to food, clean water, and medicine.



Moreover, 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN's assessments. Amidst these grave circumstances, Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice.



An interim ruling issued in January called upon Tel Aviv to cease genocidal acts and ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

