Egypt commits to USD8B funding package from EU

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Leader of Egypt announced that the European Union has committed to a substantial funding package of €7.4 billion (USD8 billion) alongside an enhanced relationship with Egypt.



“Charting a course of deeper relations between Egypt and the European Union has been coupled with a financial package of approximately 7.4 billion euros to bolster the Egyptian economy,” Egyptian Leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi made this announcement during a joint news conference with European leaders.



“This envisages three main components, namely concessional financing, investment guarantees and technical support for the implementation of bilateral cooperation projects,” al-Sisi further mentioned.



The announcement was made after a meeting in Cairo between Leader al-Sisi and European Commission Leader Ursula von der Leyen, as well as leaders from Italy, Greece, Belgium, Austria, and the Greek Cypriot administration. During this gathering, al-Sisi highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation to address shared challenges, with a particular focus on combating illegal migration.



“We confirmed our unwavering commitment to combating this phenomenon through our persistent collaborative efforts. This shall encompass tackling the root-causes through development-focused solutions and improving regular migration routes,” he further mentioned.



In reference to the ongoing Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip since October 7th, the Egyptian Leader underscored during talks the “inevitability of a ceasefire with utmost urgency and an end to Israel’s hostilities.”

