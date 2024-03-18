Jordanian, US foreign ministers discuss Gaza war, Jerusalem situation

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi engaged in a telephone conversation with his counterpart from the United States. The discussion primarily revolved around Israel's military actions in Gaza and the escalating tensions in Jerusalem. This exchange underscores the growing concern among regional stakeholders regarding the volatile situation in the area.



Safadi “received today a phone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken,” as per a statement from the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Both men talked over “efforts to achieve a cease-fire and to provide sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid to the (Gaza) Strip.”



They further touched upon the condition in Jerusalem, pointing out the “need to respect the historical situation in it.”



Safadi emphasized the “urgent need to stop the aggression immediately,” cautioning against the potential exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis resulting from such aggression.



The communication between the two parties occurs amidst escalating international alerts regarding the potential for Israel to advance towards an invasion of Rafah, situated in the densely populated southern Gaza Strip and home to a significant refugee population.



Over 31,600 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, have tragically lost their lives in the enclave. Additionally, nearly 73,700 individuals have sustained injuries amidst widespread destruction and acute shortages of essential supplies.

