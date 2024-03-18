Putin's Victory In Elections Signals Warning Of Possible World War III

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The announcement by the Russian Electoral Commission indicates that Vladimir Putin, the current president of the country, has secured 78% of the votes and is leading the elections.

This result is based on counting 60% of the ballot boxes.

Mr. Putin told reporters on Sunday night,“I thank the people for their renewed trust.” This marks the fifth time in 25 years that Putin has assumed power.

He also added that the West's presence in Ukraine could bring the world to the brink of World War III.

The President of Russia, addressing Russian soldiers in the war in Ukraine at his campaign headquarters, said,“No matter how much they try to intimidate us, suppress us, or scare us, history has shown they will never succeed. They will be defeated both now and in the future.”

Meanwhile, the United States has called the Russian elections“neither free nor fair.”

Putin, in his speech, continued to argue that there is no democracy in the West, especially in the United States, and that Moscow's electoral system is more transparent than Washington's.

Vladimir Putin is mainly remembered as a former intelligence officer who came to power in 1999 and has been leading the power apparatus in the Kremlin for 25 years.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram