Emirates Strengthen Ties With Icelandair

Dubai: Emirates has signed a MoU with Icelandair as the airlines look to leverage each other's networks.

Both the airlines are working towards expanding on their existing interline partnership into a reciprocal codeshare agreement. Customers will benefit from single-ticket travel with competitive fares, and one-stop baggage check-in to a myriad of destinations once the codeshare is fully activated.

Emirates has also signed MoU with a travel technology and ticketing specialist GO7 to develop deeper commercial cooperation.



Both the organizations will work on a holistic airline distribution approach, enabling Emirates to offer combined interline and rail tickets to worldwide destinations through Emirates' direct and indirect channels, outside of the traditional booking ecosystem. Nearly 200 airlines are now leveraging GO7.

Emirates serves Bangladesh with 21 weekly flights and via Dubai offers convenient connections to over 140 destinations worldwide including Iceland.

