Turkey Visa From Vanuatu, Pakistan, Nepal, Palestine, Philippines

TURKEY VISA FROM VANUATU

Turkey is divided into two regions, Western Asia and Southeast Europe. To relive history, visit Turkey's heritage sites, heroic epic ruins, and other destinations. Tourists, including Vanuatu residents, must obtain a visa before entering the country. All Vanuatu citizens must obtain a visa to enter Turkish territory. Residents of Vanuatu can now apply for visas online using an e-visa application. Vanuatu is one of the countries that can issue an electronic Turkey visa, which allows Vanuatuans to travel to Turkey for business or pleasure. Turkish authorities now issue electronic visas to citizens of over 100 countries, including Vanuatu. Vanuatu citizens with a visit visa to Turkey can stay for up to 30 days. It is valid for 180 days beginning on the day Vanuatu enters the nation. With the e-Visa, applicants no longer need to visit local embassies or stand in long lines to apply for a visa to enter Turkey. Applicants must only fill out an application form.

TURKEY VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR VANUATU CITIZENS



A valid passport with an expiration date of at least 6 months from the date you intend to enter Turkey.

A complete passport scans.

A valid email address where notifications and the e-Visa will be sent. You can use a Credit/Debit card for paying the visa fees.

TURKEY VISA FROM PHILIPPINES

Many Filipinos want to visit Turkey in the future to meet the friendly and charming locals and take in the breathtaking scenery and architecture while flying in a hot air balloon. Because the Philippines is not on the list of visa-free countries, Filipino citizens must obtain a visa for Turkey. The online visa for Turkey, introduced in 2013, is a single or multiple-entry visa that allows for 30- or 90-day stays, depending on the passport holder's citizenship. This is a travel document that citizens from over 100 countries can obtain online to enter Turkey. Citizens who intend to visit Turkey for leisure or business (trade) may apply for an e-Visa. The Turkish e-Visa replaces the previous“sticker visa” and was created to speed up the visa application process, allowing travelers to save time when applying for a visa and entering the country. Travelers who want to go to Turkey for other reasons, such as work or study, must apply through a Turkish embassy or consulate. Filipinos can easily apply for the Turkey e-Visa by filling out an online form. The Turkish e-Visa can be completed using a mobile device, computer or tablet. All Filipino applicants need is an internet connection and their passport number at hand.

TURKEY VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR PHILIPPINES CITIZENS



A valid passport from the Republic of the Philippines.

An email address where notifications and the eVisa will be sent. You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the visa fees.

TURKEY VISA FROM PAKISTAN

If you're planning a trip to Turkey, make sure to visit both the beautiful beaches of Marmaris and the bustling city of Istanbul. Before traveling to Turkey, Pakistani passport holders should get a visa, as well as plane tickets, lodging, and an itinerary. Because Pakistan is not on Turkey's visa waiver list, Pakistanis must obtain a visa before entering the country. The new Turkey Visa for Pakistanis has made it much easier to visit Turkey than before. The online visa for Turkey, introduced in 2013, is a single or multiple-entry visa that allows for 30- or 90-day stays, depending on the passport holder's nationality. A Turkey e-Visa is typically valid for 180 days from the date of issuance. The Turkish e-Visa, which replaced the previous“sticker visa,” was created to streamline the visa application process and save tourists time when applying for a visa and entering the country. Citizens who plan to visit Turkey for leisure or business (trade) can apply for an e-Visa. Those who want to visit Turkey for other reasons, such as work or study, must make an application through a Turkish embassy or consulate. Pakistanis can easily apply for the Turkey e-Visa by filling out an online form. The Turkish e-Visa can be completed using a mobile device, computer or tablet. All Pakistani applicants need is an internet connection and their passport number at hand.

VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR CITIZENS OF PAKISTAN



A valid passport – The only passport requirement for obtaining a Turkey visa from Pakistan is to have a Pakistani passport that is valid for at least 3 months from the date of entry into Turkey.

An email address – A valid email address is mandatory in order for applicants to receive news about the status of their Turkish electronic visa and its eventual approval. A payment method – Finally, a valid form of payment, such as a debit card or credit card, is required to pay for the visa fee.

TURKEY VISA FROM NEPAL

Nepalese citizens must obtain an eVisa to enter the country. The Turkish government issues e-visas to citizens of more than 100 countries, including Nepal. In 2013, the Turkish government established a web-based visa issuance system to issue a government-issued electronic pass for entry into Turkey. The Turkey e-visa is a visa replacement program that allows Nepalese citizens to visit Turkey. An e-visa allows Nepalese citizens to travel to Turkey for tourism or business purposes. This e-visa is valid for 180 days from the date of issue and allows for only one entry into the country. Nepalese applicants can stay in Turkey for up to 30 days using the Turkish e-Tourist visa. Travelers from Nepal who want to visit Turkey will need to obtain a valid e-visa. The visa application form for Nepal is a type of electronic travel authorisation. Applicants from Nepal and elsewhere can apply for a Turkey visa online using smartphones, PCs, iPads, and other internet-connected devices.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED BY NEPAL CITIZENS



A passport valid for at least 90 days from the date of arrival.

An email address to receive the approved Turkey visa in your Inbox. You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the Turkey eVisa fees.

TURKEY VISA FOR PALESTINIAN CITIZENS

The Palestinian Visa Application Form for Turkey is now available online. Travelers from over 150 countries can now apply for Turkish visas online. For both leisure and business travelers, the Turkish Visa for Palestinians is the most convenient option. Palestinians can obtain a six-month single-entry visa to Turkey for tourism or business. You can stay in Turkey for a maximum of thirty days. Palestinians can obtain Turkish e-Visas, which are the quickest and most convenient way to get a visa. The Turkey e-Visa is a single-entry visa that is valid for six months (180 days) from the date of issue. Palestinians holding an eVisa can stay in Turkey for up to 30 days. Palestinian citizens who want to study or work in Turkey, or who want to stay for more than six months, should go to the nearest Turkish embassy or consulate and apply for a visa that is appropriate for the purpose of their trip. Tourists and businesspeople can get Turkish visa from Palestine online. To be eligible, they must meet all Turkish e-Visa requirements. With the eVisa system, travelers can apply in minutes and receive an approved visa within 48 hours.

TURKEY EVISA DOCUMENT REQUIREMENTS FOR PALESTINIANS



A Palestine passport with a minimum validity of 150 days from arrival in Turkey

An active email address where notifications and the eVisa will be sent. A valid debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fee.