Saudi Visa For Danish, German, Croatia, Finnish And Czech Citizens

SAUDI VISA FOR DANISH CITIZENS

Many Danes prefer to visit Saudi Arabia. Visitors to this country were drawn by its cultural richness, architectural marvels, beautiful landscapes, and unique attractions. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia eVisa is an electronic visa that allows citizens from approximately 50 countries to visit Saudi Arabia for tourism purposes. In 2019, the Saudi government launched the tourist eVisa program to streamline the visa application process and welcome foreign visitors to the country. Multiple entries are allowed with the Saudi Arabia online visa. This implies that you can bring it with you on several trips to the country. It allows for a 90-day stay with each entry into the country, for a total of 180 days throughout the validity period. The online Saudi visa is valid for one year from the date of issue. As a Danish citizen, you can apply for a Saudi Arabia eVisa using the Saudi government's official web portal. The eVisa application process is simple and may be performed from the convenience of your own home. It is critical to note that you must apply for the eVisa prior to your journey to Saudi Arabia.

SAUDI ARABIA VISA REQUIREMENTS



A passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the intended date of entry in Saudi Arabia.

Providing a current email address at which to receive the Saudi Arabia visa online. Paying the Saudi eVisa fee with a valid debit or credit card.

