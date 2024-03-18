Saudi Visa For Greek, Ireland And Italian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





SAUDI VISA FOR GREEK CITIZENS

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's administration now allows Greek residents to apply for visas online, making entry into the country more convenient. The Saudi Arabia eVisa initiative has made it easier for Greek citizens to visit Saudi Arabia for leisure, business, and other purposes. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia eVisa is an electronic visa that allows citizens from approximately 50 countries to visit Saudi Arabia for tourism purposes. Greece is one of fifty countries that accept e-visas. In 2019, the Saudi government introduced the tourist eVisa to simplify the visa application process and welcome foreign visitors. Multiple entries are permitted with the Saudi Arabia online visa. This means you can take it with you on multiple journeys to the country. It permits for a 90-day stay with each entrance, for a total of 180 days within the validity period. The online Saudi visa is valid for one year from the date of issue. It is the quickest and simplest approach to obtain permission to enter Saudi Arabia. Simply complete a brief Saudi visa application online and you will receive your Saudi Arabia eVisa through email.

SAUDI ARABIA VISA REQUIREMENTS

A passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the intended date of entry in Saudi Arabia.

Providing a current email address at which to receive the Saudi Arabia visa online. Paying the Saudi eVisa fee with a valid debit or credit card.

SAUDI VISA FOR GCC CITIZENS

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's (KSA) Tourism Ministry has announced that legal residents of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, regardless of profession, can now apply for a Saudi electronic visa. Saudi Arabia will launch the eVisa application for GCC residents working in specific occupations in September 2022. This condition, however, has now been eliminated. All citizens of GCC countries can now apply online. The tourist eVisa for Saudi Arabia, launched in 2019, aims to make short-term visits to the Kingdom easier. The Saudi eVisa for GCC citizens is offered as a Multiple entrance visa that is valid for one year from the date of approval and allows for a stay of up to 90 days. Also available as a single-entry visa valid for three months from the date of issue, with a stay of up to 30 days. The Saudi Arabia eVisa for GCC residents permits the holder to travel to the Kingdom for tourism, business, transit, and Umrah religious pilgrimage. Eligible passengers just simply fill out a short online form, upload supporting papers in digital format, and pay a processing charge. They will then obtain an authorized eVisa via email within 48 hours.

SAUDI VISA FOR IRELAND CITIZENS

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia eVisa is an electronic visa that allows citizens of approximately 50 countries to travel to Saudi Arabia for tourism purposes. Saudi Arabia offers an electronic visa (eVisa) system to nationals of several countries, including Ireland. The Saudi Arabia eVisa allows Irish citizens to visit Saudi Arabia for tourism, business, or Umrah (religious pilgrimage) without needing a physical visa stamp in their passport.

SAUDI VISA FOR ITALIAN CITIZENS

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia eVisa is an electronic visa that allows citizens of approximately 50 countries to travel to Saudi Arabia for tourism purposes. The Saudi eVisa was implemented in 2019 and is now part of the Saudi visa policy, which specifies eligible nationalities and entry requirements. Italians can benefit from the user-friendly web application. Italian citizens can visit Saudi Arabia for tourism and leisure with an online visa.

