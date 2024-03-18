3 Residential Houses Gutted In Overnight Fire Incident In North Kashmir's Baramulla

News agency GNS reported that a massive fire broke out in a residential house at Dangiwacha in Rafiabad Baramulla last night. Soon after Fire and Emergency Services' arrived at the site with men and machinery and launched a rescue operation with assistance of locals. After hours of relentless efforts, the fire was controlled, not unless it gutted at least three residential houses.

An F&ES official said that three residential houses, one double-storeyed and two single-storeyed, were gutted in the incident. The official identified the victims as Mohammad Kashif Peer, Tariq Ahmad Peer and Naseer Ahmad Peer.

“The cause of fire is believed to be leakage from a domestic gas cylinder,” the official said.

