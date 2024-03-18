AZAL Starts Flights To Another London Airport

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The national airline of Azerbaijan, "Azerbaijan Airlines," CJSC
(AZAL), has started to operate flights from Baku to another London
airport - Gatwick, on March 17.
According to the information provided by Azernews with reference
to AZAL, at the welcoming ceremony of AZAL's first flight to London
Gatwick airport, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Great Britain,
Elin Suleymanov, Vice President for Aviation Development of Gatwick
Airport, Stephanie Weir, media representatives, employees of the
airline, and other officials were present. participated.
The airline will operate flights from Baku to Gatwick airport
three times a week - on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. With the
opening of the new route, AZAL increased the number of weekly
flights between Baku and London to 6.
This step, taken within the scope of the expansion of the
airline's flight geography, aims to meet the growing demand of
passengers.
Airline tickets can be obtained from the official website,
, the updated mobile application of the airline, as well
as from AZAL ticket offices and accredited agencies.
