Azerbaijan Amends Law On Sale Of Automobiles

Ulviyya Shahin
Restrictive terms have been added to the contracts for the sale
of automobiles, Azernews reports, citing the
Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control State Service under the
Ministry of Economy.
During the sale of mini cars in Azerbaijan, the addition of
restrictive conditions to contracts with customers has revealed
signs of unfair competition against other market subjects.
The service information states that, according to the approved
monitoring plan of the State Service for 2023, an investigation has
been conducted into the compliance of the terms in contracts
concluded during the sale of mini cars on the market with the
requirements of unfair competition legislation.
As a result of the investigations, it has been determined that
restrictive conditions have been added to contracts concluded with
customers by major market participants, including warranty terms,
which may lead to unfair competition against technical service
providers or stations providing technical repair services for
vehicles.
In order to eliminate the identified legal violations, meetings
were held with representatives of market participants who were
found to have violations in their activities in December of last
year at the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Rights
Protection. During the meetings, the issue of the compliance of
contracts and warranty terms concluded by market participants with
the requirements of unfair competition legislation was discussed,
and the legal requirements were explained to them. As a result,
several market participants made appropriate changes to the
contract terms.
According to the "Law on Unfair Competition" of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, exerting unlawful influence on the decision-making and
execution of business decisions of a competitor in the field of
entrepreneurship with the aim of gaining an unjustified advantage
over them, as well as considering unjust unilateral advantages in
contracts, is considered unfair business activity, and such actions
are not allowed.
Regarding the cases mentioned above, the State Service for
Antimonopoly and Consumer Rights Protection under the Ministry of
Economy has initiated proceedings against one market participant
engaged in the sale of mini cars for indications of violating the
requirements of the "Law on Unfair Competition" of the Republic of
Azerbaijan. Measures in accordance with the law are also envisaged
regarding other market participants.
Citizens and business entities facing restrictive terms and
unfair competition practices in contracts can directly appeal to
the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Rights Protection
under the Ministry of Economy. They can do so through an official
request via the official website
(,
email ([email protected] ), or by contacting the call center
at 195-1.
