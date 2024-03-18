Wreckage Of Downed Russian Drones Fell On Five-Story Building In Kryvyi Rih

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kryvyi Rih, the wreckage of downed Russian drones fell on a five-story building, causing a fire.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Late in the evening, the defenders of the sky shot down two Shahed drones in the Kryvyi Rih district. The wreckage fell on a five-story building in Kryvyi Rih. A fire broke out, which was extinguished by rescuers. The roof was damaged. However, the apartments themselves are intact. No one was injured," he said.

Lysak added that the bomb experts had already seized some of the enemy's hardware. Almost three dozen residents were evacuated to carry out the work safely. Now the debris will be destroyed. People are already at home.



As reported, on the night of March 18, during an air raid alert related to a drone attack, explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih.

As reported, according to the General Staff, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine using 22 Shahed UAVs over the past day. The Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 17 attack UAVs.