Make Complete Disclosure Of All Details On Electoral Bonds: SC To SBI

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the State Bank of India (SBI) to make complete disclosure of all details in its possession relating to the electoral bonds, including the alphanumeric code.

“In the judgement, we had expressly asked the State Bank of India (SBI) to disclose all details. The language of the judgement was 'all details will have to be disclosed'. Therefore, that includes the bond number as well. Let SBI not be selective in disclosure of the details,” said a Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud.

“Now, SBI will not only disclose bond number but it shall also file an affidavit again saying that it has not withhold any details,” added the 5-judge Bench, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B.R. Gavai, J.B. Padriwala and Manoj Misra.

In response, senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for SBI, said:“We will give every bit of information which we have.”

The SBI is required to file an affidavit by 5 p.m. on Thursday indicating that it has disclosed all details of the electoral bonds which were in its possession and custody and no information has been withheld from disclosure.

On Friday, the top court had issued notice to SBI for non-disclosure of the unique alphanumeric code of electoral bonds.