Tamilisai Soundararajan Resigns As Telangana Guv And Puducherry L-G

Chennai, March 18 (IANS) In a major development, Tamilisai Soundararajan who is the Lt Governor (L-G) of Puducherry and Governor of Telangana has resigned from her posts.

She has sent her resignation to the President of India.

Tamilisai Sounderrajan was the BJP's Tamil Nadu State President before she was appointed the L-G of Puducherry and Governor of Telangana.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, she had contested polls from Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency and lost against DMK leader, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, sister of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Tamilisai Sounderrajan is likely to contest Lok Sabha polls on a BJP ticket.