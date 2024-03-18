Russians Attack Poltava Region With Drones, Explosions Heard In Kremenchuk District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked the Poltava region with drones, and explosions were heard in the Kremenchuk district.
The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Philip Pronin, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"The enemy attacked the Poltava region with a UAV. The sounds of explosions were heard in the Kremenchuk district, as well as from neighboring regions. Fortunately, there were no casualties or damage to infrastructure," he said.
According to the General Staff, Russian occupants attacked Ukraine yesterday using 22 Shahed UAVs. The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroyed 17 attack UAVs.
