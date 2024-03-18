N. Korea Fires Multiple Short-Range Ballistic Missiles Into East Sea: JCS

(MENAFN- AzerNews) North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward
the East Sea on Monday, the South Korean military said, as U.S.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Seoul for a
multilateral ministerial conference, Azernews reports, citing
Honyap news agency.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the missile
launches in the area of Pyongyang between 7:44 a.m. and 8:22 a.m.,
which flew around 300 kilometers and landed in the East Sea.
"North Korea fired at least three missiles, and their
trajectories were similar to those of KN-24," a senior military
official said.
The KN-24 is a solid-fuel ballistic missile with a range of up
to 410 km and a payload of 400-500 kg.
The South Korean military said it immediately detected and
tracked the missiles, and shared the information with the U.S. and
Japanese authorities, while a comprehensive analysis is under
way.
"We strongly condemn North Korea's latest missile launch, which
is a clear provocation that seriously threatens peace and stability
on the Korean Peninsula," the JCS said.
The launch comes about a month after the North fired a new
surface-to-sea cruise missile, the Padasuri-6, from its eastern
coast on Feb. 14.
It marks the North's second ballistic missile launch of the year
since the first on Jan. 14, when it test-fired a solid-fuel
intermediate-range ballistic missile carrying a hypersonic
warhead.
Pyongyang conducted five rounds of cruise missile tests this
year, raising concerns over the weapons systems that are harder to
detect and shoot down.
The launch comes days after Seoul and Washington wrapped up the
annual Freedom Shield exercise, which focused on bolstering
deterrence against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.
North Korea has long denounced the allies' military drills as
rehearsals for an invasion against it, while Seoul and Washington
have rejected such claims, describing their exercises as defensive
in nature.
Earlier in the day, Blinken arrived in Seoul to attend the
Summit for Democracy, a ministerial conference that brings together
top government officials from some 30 countries.
