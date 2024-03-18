Number Of Residents Back To Their Native Lands In Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On March 18, another group of former internally displaced
persons, consisting of families temporarily settled in dormitories,
sanatoriums, pioneer camps and administrative buildings in various
territories of Azerbaijan, was sent to the city of Fuzuli from the
Garadagh district of Baku, Azernews reports.
At this stage, another 34 families (123 people) moved to the
city of Fuzuli.
The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once
lived in Fuzuli, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of
instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian
occupation. Fuzuli residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and
First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, expressed
gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the
lands from occupation.
Until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Fuzuli has
been provided for 596 families - 2,245 people.
MENAFN18032024000195011045ID1107988597
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.