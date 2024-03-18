Number Of Residents Back To Their Native Lands In Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On March 18, another group of former internally displaced persons, consisting of families temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, pioneer camps and administrative buildings in various territories of Azerbaijan, was sent to the city of Fuzuli from the Garadagh district of Baku, Azernews reports.

At this stage, another 34 families (123 people) moved to the city of Fuzuli.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Fuzuli, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian occupation. Fuzuli residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Fuzuli has been provided for 596 families - 2,245 people.