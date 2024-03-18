PM Modi Praises Srinagar As Top Spot For Motorsports In India

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- India offers great opportunities for motorsports to thrive and Srinagar is right on top of the places where it can happen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.
Modi's remarks came in response to a post on X on the first-ever Formula 4 car show that was held on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday.
“This is very heartening to see. It will help further showcase the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir,” Modi said.
“India offers great opportunities for motorsports to thrive and Srinagar is right on top of the places where it can happen!” the prime minister said.
Video: Srinagar Hosts Maiden Formula 4 Car Race Alongside Famed Boulevard In Photos | First-Ever Formula-4 Car Run Held In Srinagar
