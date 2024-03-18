Mobile Concrete Mixer Market Outlook, Share To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Mobile concrete mixers are widely used in the construction industry for mixing purposes. These concrete mixers are taken to construction sites by putting them on a truck or trailer frame. Some places need concrete made there, so it is not wasted. This keeps the cost of building from going up because less concrete is wasted. Hence, mobile concrete mixers are used to make concrete from sand, cement, water, gravel, and sometimes glues that hold them together. Then, depending on how it was made, the concrete is poured out of a nozzle on the front or back of the truck or trailer.

The mobile concrete mixer market is mainly driven by the fact that governments, especially in developing countries, are spending a lot more money on building new infrastructures like roads, dams, tunnels, residential and commercial buildings, and other public buildings. The market for mobile concrete mixers is also affected by how easy it is to get concrete to places with bad roads or hard-to-reach construction sites.

Market

Dynamics

Increasing Government Expenditures, and High Yield and Decrease in Raw Material Waste are Major Market Drivers

The mobile concrete mixer market is driven by the need for more building and infrastructure projects. In industries like construction and tunneling, mobile concrete mixers are used to mix cement, water, sand, and gravel on the construction site. The world's population is expected to grow by about 2 billion people by 2040, and 46% more people are expected to live in cities. This will create a massive need for roads, subways, tunnels, common areas, and commercial infrastructure. The government has to move quickly on things related to public infrastructure, which means they need to act soon, and this is why they need a mobile concrete mixer.

Mobile concrete mixers come in different sizes and quickly move from one place to another. Also, materials like cement, water, and gravel that go into concrete are kept in separate bins so that each delivery gets a fresh, high-quality mix. It is easy to get to these mobile concrete mixers, and they can make ready-to-use concrete at any time. Given these factors, the mobile concrete mixer is used to build roads and tunnels. Also, mobile concrete mixers are suitable for construction sites in remote areas or on rough terrain where it is hard to get to a stationary concrete mixer. Therefore, many contractors choose mobile concrete mixers, which are growing the market worldwide.

Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient and Environmentally Friendly Mixers Creates Huge Market Opportunities

The biggest worry is that construction equipment uses a lot of diesel, making it more expensive to buy and run and bad for the environment. There are several ways to cut carbon emissions from all types of vehicles. Diesel engines put a lot of carbon into the air, so manufacturers make electric cars that do not put any carbon into the air. For example, in March 2020, Liebherr released the first electric mobile concrete mixer. It only uses electricity and does not put out any carbon. Its engine is also silent, so it makes less noise pollution overall.

In the same way, Cifa SpA released Energy in January 2020. Energy is a hybrid concrete mixer that can run on diesel and electricity. Electric technology will be used in heavy trucks, just like it is used in electric cars. The mobile concrete mixers will work better with these steps, and less carbon will be released into the air. Thus, it creates varied opportunities in the global mobile concrete mixture market.

Impact of COVID-19

After the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, there was an extended lockdown in major countries like the US, China, Japan, India, and Germany. Some production facilities that did not make essential goods had to close. The pandemic drastically affected all industries, including the mobile concrete mixers market. Countries like Germany, Italy, and India, for instance, had strict rules about public movement and other building work. Therefore, building projects stopped, and sales of new mobile concrete mixers went down.

The construction industry did 25–30% less work in 2020 than in 2019. Also, the number of mobile concrete mixers sold by the most prominent players in the market dropped over the past year. For instance, in 2020, A.B. Volvo's sales of mobile concrete mixers fell by about 15%. In the same way, KYB's sales of mobile concrete mixers dropped by about 14%. Liebherr, on the other hand, saw an 8 percent drop. The same thing happened with other prominent players in the market. In the same way, there was a lot of damage to the manufacturing industry, which made it hard to move and store new mobile concrete mixers.

Regional Segmentation

North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are the three central regions that make up the mobile concrete mixer market. Asia-Pacific is the most critical region for the mobile concrete mixers market. It is expected to reach USD 4,926 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.1%. Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing and most built-up regions globally. It also has the most construction projects, so the sale of mobile concrete mixers is high in the region. North America ranks second, followed by Europe. The North American market is expected to be worth USD 3,296 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.3%. The European market is expected to grow to USD 2,599 million at a CAGR of 4.9% over the same period.

Key Highlights



The global mobile concrete mixer market is expected to grow to USD 11,812 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.6% from the early figures of USD 7,208 million in 2021.

In the global mobile concrete mixer market, when segmented by capacity, the 6–10m3 category holds the market dominance, with the market value to touch USD 6,901 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

When segmented by chassis type, the trucks owe the major market share, which is anticipated to reach USD 10,978 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is the most dominant region, with an expected market value of USD 4,926 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.1%.



Competitive Analysis of the Global Mobile Concrete Mixer Market

The key players in the global mobile concrete mixer market are A.B. Volvo, Liebherr International, KYB Corporation, Navistar Inc., Oshkosh Corporation, Sany Group, Tata Motors, Zoomlion, etc.

Market News



In May 2022- B. Volvo expanded its operations in Belgium by opening a new-age battery plant.

In May 2022- Liebherr International upgraded its products with new designs and features to enhance user experience.

In March 2022- Oshkosh Corporation was recognized as one of the world's most ethical companies for the seventh consecutive time.

In September 2021- Zoomlion expanded its business operations in China for efficient production at a rapid pace to cater to the needs of its consumers.



Global Mobile Concrete Mixer Market: Segmentation

By Capacity



6-10m3

Above 10m3



By Chassis Type



Truck

Trailers



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific



