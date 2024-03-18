Ananya Panday Would Love To Play Maharani Gayatri Devi Of Jaipur Onscreen

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday is keen to portray the role of Maharani of Jaipur Gayatri Devi onscreen.

Asked if she had to portray a fashion icon onscreen, who would that be, Ananya told IANS:“I think Gayatri Devi.”

Tagged as one of the world's most stylish royal women, Gayatri Devi was one of India's most elegant and modern Maharanis. She passed away at the age of 90 in 2009, reportedly due to lung failure.

In just five years in Hindi cinema, Ananya has made it into the big league.

What does stardom mean to her?

“That is not true. I am still very hungry and I have miles to go,” she said.

Ananya was walking the ramp as a show stopper for LFW x FDCI.

The actress is the ambassador for House of Lakme, a beauty brand.

Sharing details about her fashion sensibilities, Ananya said:“Anything I feel comfortable in, so I wear the same clothes every single day. I am just in my pyjamas all the time.”

When it comes to beauty, she likes staying au natural but does enjoy experimenting when it comes to her job.

“All natural but I guess I am lucky because I get to experiment so much,” she said.