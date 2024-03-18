Electric Kick Scooter Market Is Booming With A CAGR Of 9.7% During 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Electric Kick Scooter Market Report by Product Type (Two Wheeled, Three Wheeled), Battery Type (Sealed Lead Acid (SLA), Lithium Ion (Li-Ion), and Others), Voltage (Less than 25V, 25V to 50V, More than 50V), Application (Personal, Rental), End User (Kids, Adults), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global electric kick scooter market size reached US$ 3.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Electric Kick Scooter Industry:

Environment Concerns:

The escalating environmental concerns and the global push toward sustainability are significant drivers of the electric kick scooter market. As individuals and governments become more aware of the adverse impacts of carbon emissions, there's a growing shift towards eco-friendly transportation alternatives. Electric kick scooters offer a green solution by reducing reliance on fossil fuels and lowering emissions compared to traditional vehicles. Their energy-efficient nature aligns with the increasing environmental regulations and supports the objectives of urban areas aiming to become low-carbon zones. This eco-conscious shift is propelling the demand for electric scooters as a sustainable short-distance travel option, contributing significantly to their market growth.

Rapid Urbanization:

Rapid urbanization across the globe has led to increased traffic congestion and a pressing need for efficient last-mile connectivity solutions. Electric kick scooters have emerged as a convenient and agile mode of transportation, particularly suited for densely populated urban areas where commuting with traditional vehicles is often a hassle. They offer a practical solution for covering short distances – from public transit stations to final destinations, thereby addressing the last-mile problem. This convenience, combined with their compact size and ease of parking, makes them highly attractive for daily commuters, thereby driving their adoption rate and fueling the market expansion.

Technological Advancements:

Advancements in battery technology, motor efficiency, and smart connectivity are pivotal factors propelling the electric kick scooter market. Improved battery life and enhanced scooter durability provide longer ride distances and a better overall user experience, increasing consumer adoption rates. The integration of IoT and smart features like GPS tracking, app-controlled locking mechanisms, and data analytics has elevated the user experience, making scooters more appealing and functional. Additionally, the proliferation of scooter-sharing services has familiarized a broader audience with electric kick scooters, significantly boosting their popularity and market demand. These technological enhancements, coupled with the growing consumer inclination toward convenient and smart urban mobility solutions, are driving the market's expansion.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Electric Kick Scooter Industry:



AKTIVO Scoot

Globber

GOVECS AG

Hiboy

IconBIT GmbH

Jetsons

Micro Mobility Systems AG

Niu Technologies

Razor USA LLC

Segway Inc.

Swagtron

Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd. Xiaomi Inc.

Electric Kick Scooter Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:



Two Wheeled Three Wheeled

Based on the product type, the market has been divided into two wheeled and three wheeled.

By Battery Type:



Sealed Lead Acid (SLA)

Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) Others

Lithium ion (Li-Ion) batteries represent the largest segment as they offer longer lifespan, higher energy density, and faster charging capabilities.

By Voltage:



Less than 25V

25V to 50V More than 50V

25V to 50V accounts for the largest market share as they offer speed and range without compromising battery life.

By Application:



Personal Rental

Based on the application, the market has been segmented into personal and rental.

By End User:



Kids Adults

On the basis of the end user, the market has been classified into kids and adults.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Electric Kick Scooter Market Trends:

Presently, municipalities are updating their regulations to accommodate and manage the growing presence of electric scooters in urban areas. This includes rules regarding speed limits, designated riding areas, parking regulations, and safety requirements. Besides, shared electric scooter services are becoming increasingly prevalent in urban areas, offering convenient last-mile transportation options. Moreover, innovations in electric scooter technology continue to drive market trends. This includes improvements in battery efficiency, longer range per charge, enhanced safety features such as better braking systems and lighting, as well as integration with smartphone apps for navigation and tracking.

