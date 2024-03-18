EU Foreign Ministers Discuss 'Elections' In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, the EU Foreign Affairs Council plans to adopt a statement on the so-called 'election' of the Russian president, as well as discuss Russia's war against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.

"European Union foreign ministers will discuss the presidential election in Russia, the war in Ukraine, and the situation in the Middle East on Monday," the statement said.

Citing diplomats, it is noted that the ministers are planning to adopt a joint statement on Vladimir Putin's 'victory in the presidential election'.

Among other things, an agreement is expected to be reached on EU sanctions against radicalized Israeli settlers in the West Bank of the Jordan River.

As reported, the pseudo-elections in Russia took place on March 15-17.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that these 'elections' have no legitimacy and cannot have any.